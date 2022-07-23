THE hunt for commercial space has led council to an iconic Marius Street building, after asbestos issues forced staff to evacuate their main office on Peel Street.
Remediation works at Ray Walsh House could take years to complete, with Tamworth Regional Council considering a three-year lease agreement for the old Northern Daily Leader building.
The Leader building would house its directors, the mayor, councillors and additional staff across three levels.
Issues with the heating and cooling at Ray Walsh House uncovered a broader issue with asbestos containing material and structural concerns with the 50-year-old building last month.
Staff have since been relocated across council-owned buildings including Parry House, the Lands building, 474 Peel Street, the Depot on Flynn Street, the Sports Dome and Forest Road, or have worked from home.
But with more than 200 council employees, the council has been on the hunt for a commercial space within the CBD big enough to house everyone.
"Council has sought multiple offers from owners of different commercial premises," council's Chief Financial Officer Rami Abu-Shaqra said in a report to council.
Staff would be spread across levels 2, 3 and 4 of the building at the corner of Marius and Brisbane streets.
Along with the directors, general manager and mayor, regional services and communications staff would also relocate to the Leader building.
The lease agreement will be considered in closed council on Tuesday night.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
