The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council: mammoth relocation task continues weeks after Ray Walsh House deemed off limits due to asbestos

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
July 8 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SEARCH ON: General manager Paul Bennett said the council is in discussions with a number of commercial providers to find a space for staff. Photo: Peter Hardin, file

WEEKS after asbestos issues forced hundreds of staff to vacate council headquarters, leaders are on the hunt for a permanent solution as workers are spread across other venues, their own homes and "hot desks".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.