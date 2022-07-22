Joe Tufrey has come a long way from the young boy tucked in the right hand front corner of the team shot as Pirates celebrate their drought-breaking premiership win in 2009 and what would turn out to be the start of their dynasty.
About eight at the time, his dad Sean was one of the sides managers, and he was a ballboy.
Thirteen years on the now 21-year old is hoping to create his own premiership memories.
On Saturday he will start in the front row for the third straight game when they host Walcha.
It follows a man-of-the-match performance in his run-on debut, which came against Moree earlier this month.
Coming in for Andrew Collins, Tufrey was, much to his surprise, named the players' player and awarded the three points, co-coach Mick Squires commenting post-match that he was "massive" for them.
It was something he had long been dreaming of, with the club a big part of his life for as long as he can remember, and was everything he'd hoped it would be, and more.
"I can't really describe the feeling," he said.
"It was pretty emotional to start with because I didn't know, but they got my father to present the jerseys before we put them on.
"So it was a bit of a teary moment but also a proud one that I've worked very hard for."
As no doubt it was for Sean too.
A highly-respected figure around the club, he played 120 games for them, and since packing away the boots, has remained heavily involved, as a coach, manager and sponsor.
He has been a big inspiration for Joe in his footy journey, over the years coaching him in numerous club and rep sides.
The two also work together with Joe joining the family business - Tufrey's Precast Concrete - after he finished school, and continuing on a bit of a family tradition.
"Dad worked with his father too and they had blues here and there," he joked about the dynamic.
"I guess it's just a thing; it's just father-and-son always up for a bit of a hack at each other."
On a more serious note, he said, it has probably brought them that bit closer, although they always have been close.
In a big boost for Pirates as they look to rebound from a last round loss to Inverell, they will welcome back Nick McCrohan and Tim Collins. Ryan Witherdin will meanwhile start on the wing with Luke Johnstone pushing into outside centre and Sam Collett reverting to fullback.
It is looming to be a big day with the 2010, 2011 and 2012 sides commemorating their premiership exploits.
The round is headlined by a couple of blockbusters with third-placed Inverell hosting second-placed Narrabri while competition leaders tackle fifth-placed Moree in Moree.
