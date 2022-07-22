The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Latrell Allan: words of wisdom from Tom Learoyd-Lahrs help teen navigate life

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated July 22 2022 - 8:41am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
THE PLAN: Latrell Allan hopes to one day practice physiotherapy in Tamworth so he can "give back to the community". Photo: Mark Bode

Latrell Allan holds your gaze. Like the 19-year-old's strong worth ethic, it seems to come naturally to him.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.