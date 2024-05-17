Pirates turning on the 'fun' to help Elsie tackle rare genetic condition

On first meeting Elsie Trappel comes across as a vibrant and friendly, typical four-year old.
But, beneath the smiling face, Elsie one of less than 3,500 people worldwide suffering from Phelan-McDermid Syndrome.
Sometimes also referred to as 22q13 deletion syndrome, PMS is a rare genetic condition, whereby a person is born with a difference on their 22nd chromosome.
In Elsie's case, as mum April explained, the difference is a deletion from the 22q13.33 to the end of the q arm, or SHANK3 gene.
Affecting brain development and functioning, and causing intellectual and physical disabilities, presently there is no cure or treatment to replace the missing gene.
Symptoms, and the severity of symptoms, vary from person-to-person.
For Elsie, the main way it presents is her speech. She has trouble verbalising words and communicating.
"She has some words," April said.
"Some of them are very clear to us but to most people it just sounds like jumbled words, nothing makes sense."
Initially consulting a paediatrician when Elsie was about two after her daycare had raised some concerns about her social interactions and development, she was diagnosed with Global Development Delay.
"She wasn't saying mum, she wasn't saying dad," she said.
"She had a lot of babble but there were no sort of real words coming out."
After showing little improvement, around June last year the paediatrician suggested they do further investigation including some genetic testing.
"We just thought we were ruling out any genetic causes. We hadn't even thought that anything would come back because it was just really her speech that we were noticing," April said.
But, on December 14, she and husband Simon, were delivered the news that would change their world.
Elsie in fact had Phelan-McDermid Syndrome.
The first time they had ever heard of the condition, naturally it was a huge shock, and quite overwhelming.
"We were just sort of confused and didn't really understand what it meant at the time," April recalled.
Even now they still don't know the full implications.
April said that is probably the hardest part - the unknown. They don't know what the future looks like for Elsie.
"I guess there's a lot of fear in not knowing if she will suffer from seizures or have any other medical complications in the future," she said.
"We're just taking every day as it comes and trying to understand more and more about other people's experiences so we can be prepared for what may or may not happen."
An important resource in helping them navigate through it all has been the Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation.
In support of Elsie and to help the foundation continue doing the wonderful work they do, Pirates, who in 2023 Simon became the first player to notch 300 games for, are hosting a Family Fun Day on Saturday May 18 to coincide with their Round 7 fixtures at Ken Chillingworth Oval.
Along with the action on the field as they take on Moree in four grades, there will be a host of activities for the kids including a jumping castle and face painting.
The $10 entry also includes lolly bags, sausage sizzle and drink, snowcones, pop corn and fairy floss.
Elsie will also be playing a starring role on the day. She and older sister Millie will run the ball out for the reserve grade game, which their uncle James is playing in.
Millie has also been asked to kick the ball off for the game the Tamworth District Junior Rugby Union are playing at half-time of the first grade clash.
Initially a bit hesitant, since announcing the news of Elsie's diagnosis, April said they have been "humbled" by the support people have shown, and continue to show.
"We've just been blown away by the generosity of people. We've still got people ringing us this week and saying we want to do something what can we do?, we want to donate something," she said.
Gates open at 10.30am.
