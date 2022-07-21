A PROPOSED 105-place childcare facility and medical centre on a "quiet" residential street in North Tamworth has come under the scrutiny of residents, who believe it's in the wrong place.
Kylie Marshall, who lives directly opposite the site, told the Leader many locals don't support plans for the two-storey centre at 7-9 Gorman Street submitted to Tamworth Regional Council last month.
She believes it's a great idea, just not for "one of the smallest streets in Tamworth".
"It's a small residential street, and very small. It's only eight metres wide," she said.
"To have cars parked on either side of the road, it's going to be a nightmare. Because even now, if there's a car coming up, you have to pull to the side of the road to let them go through, two cars can't pass."
The developer wants to demolish an older-style townhouse and units and build a two-storey childcare centre and separate two-storey medical centre and pharmacy to "address current shortages".
The plans include a 47-spot car park, but Ms Marshall said she doesn't think that will be enough space.
"The car park that's allocated is going to be full of staff," she said.
"For 105 children, that's a lot of cars that are going to be parked in the street. Drop off and pickup time are going to be a nightmare."
Residents raised concerns increased traffic would cause a bottleneck at the Gorman Street and Piper Street intersection, which is "already dangerous due to minimal visibility".
The centres would be within walking distance of the Northgate Shopping Centre, which has a pharmacy.
Gorman Street resident Rhonda Jolliffe told the Leader she believes the project has a lot of positive aspects, but it's in the wrong place.
"It's a good development, but not for this street because this street is home to mainly elderly residents and is quiet," she said.
"Everything you need is in the nearby Northgate Shopping Centre and Peel Health Care."
Another Gorman Street local, Tulsa Heard, said the development would have an "extreme effect" on the residents and have a "major impact on the surrounding streets".
"No consideration has been given to the impact on the surrounding traffic and the increase in delays to the entry and exit from both ends of Gorman Street during peak hour," he said.
"To allocate 14 seconds delay to the Piper/Gorman Street intersection is unrealistic based on the current history of the intersection."
Ms Marshall added that a housing development, nursing home or a retirement village would be "more appropriate" for the quiet street.
In plans submitted to council, the developer said the centres would provide "valuable child care and medical services and employment opportunities to people who live and work in the local area".
The DA is currently being assessed by council.
The Leader contacted the developer for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publishing.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
