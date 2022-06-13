A NORTH Tamworth block of land could be transformed into a one-stop shop for health and child care if Tamworth Regional Council approves new plans aimed to address current shortages.
Sydney-based company Baini Design has put forward a development application for a two-storey childcare centre, and two-storey medical centre at 7-9 Gorman Street.
Advertisement
The developer plans to demolish all existing structures on the site to make way for a 105-place childcare facility, to respond to high demand in the area.
"The owner has investigated vacancies which revealed that there are close to no vacancies in nearby child care facilities in Tamworth," the plans read.
"Therefore the child care centre will expand availability of child care in the area which is a positive element of the proposal."
The centre would have six indoor play rooms over two levels, sleeping rooms, administrative areas including staff rooms and offices, kitchen, laundry, storerooms and amenities.
It would also boast two outdoor play areas, over two levels.
READ ALSO:
A second two-storey building on the site would house a modern medical centre with eight consulting rooms, an ancillary pharmacy, pathology, boardroom, staff room, foyer with siting area and reception desk with admin room.
Six GPs, a receptionist, a support nurse and one pharmacy staff member would be hired to work in the centre.
However, the plans suggest there would be the capacity to expand to eight full time GPs over the course of the week, with a six GP maximum at any given time.
It would be open from 7am to 11pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 5pm on weekends.
Both the childcare centre and the medical centre would have separate car parking spaces constructed, catering for a combined 47 cars.
The site was chosen because it's "walking distance proximity to Northgate Tamworth Shopping Centre" and proximity to educational facilities.
"The development site is located on the eastern side of Gorman Street, approximately 65 metres south from the intersection of Johnston Street and Gorman Street, North Tamworth," the plans read.
"It's within close proximity to Tamworth Hospital, Tamara Private Hospital, Tamworth Correctional Centre and Tamworth town centre.
"The proposed development will provide valuable child care and medical services and employment opportunities to people who live and work in the local area."
The site is currently home to an older-style town house, and separate multi-dwelling older-style units.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.