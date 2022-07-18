The Northern Daily Leader

Hockey: Hockey New England defeat Tamworth in under-13 boys state championship Division 2 final

SN
By Samantha Newsam
July 18 2022 - 10:00am
So close: The Tamworth under-13 boys As just fell short of the Division 2 state championship silverware going down to northern neighbours Hockey New England in the final.

The region has again underlined it's reputation as a hockey powerhouse with Hockey New England and Tamworth's under-13s boys fighting it out for state championship honours at Wyong on the weekend.

Local News

