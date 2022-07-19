The Northern Inland Academy of Sport will turn its attention towards preparations for its 30 year celebrations after staging another successful National Primary Games on the weekend.
The seventh NPG saw over 2000 young sporting enthusiasts from as far afield as the Southern Highlands, Central West, Sydney and the coast take to the field, court and mat.
"We know that (they had 2000) because we distributed beanies to all of them," NIAS chief executive Shona Eichorn said, adding that those "beanies really came in handy on the Sunday".
There were four featured sports this year - rugby league, netball, soccer and gymnastics; Eichorn reporting increased participation in the three team sports.
"It was great to see the no vacancies up everywhere and the cafes full with people," she continued.
After starting in the chief executive role late last year it was Eichorn's first time overseeing the games but far from first time involved. She's either been a parent or helped out as a volunteer every year since the event's inception.
She believes the "opportunity to just have a go" is one of the main appeals, and secrets of its success.
They don't keep scores. It's about just getting out and playing and having fun.
The event is supported by the Australian Olympic Committee and one of the highlights of the weekend was the "Celebration of the NPG" where the participants had the chance to hear about, and be inspired by, Olympians' Dominic Clarke, Keesja Gofers and Jessica Pickering's journeys.
Eichorn said some of the key messages they imparted on the kids were to "do what your passionate about" and also that having a passion for more than one sport or interest can be a good thing.
Clarke, who finished eighth in the men's trampoline final in Tokyo, for instance has appeared on The Voice and is about to head over to Las Vegas to join the cast of Cirque du Soleil.
She said the three were "just amazing" over the weekend and great with "the way they interacted with the kids".
For some of the NIAS athletes the weekend was also a chance to experience their chosen sport from a different perspective with many officiating or helping out in other capacities.
The 30 year commemorations will be a double affair with a launch event in Armidale, which was where the NIAS office was originally based, on September 29 followed by a celebration event in Tamworth on October 29 in conjunction with the academy's annual awards night.
