Tamworth Water Polo pair 'stoked' after state squad call-up

Josh Deasey and James Ryan had conflicted feelings about their chances of making the Water Polo NSW 15s squad.
The two teenagers took part in the trials held several weeks ago in Sydney, where they performed swimming tests, skills tests, and played in trial games.
"I didn't have too high hopes, but obviously I made it," Josh said.
The Tamworth High School student almost didn't make it, however. He was initially not included in the squad, but received a late call-up from Water Polo NSW roughly a week later.
James, however, felt more optimistic after the trials had concluded.
"I was feeling pretty good after the trial," the Calrossy student said.
"I got a few breakaways in the games. I didn't have too high hopes, but I had my fingers crossed ... so when the email came through, I was pretty stoked."
It is the first time either has been selected for their state. While they are both no stranger to playing in representative teams, Josh and James know this is a significant step up.
But, the former said, he will keep his goals simple.
"I just want to become a better player, make some mates, and have fun," Josh said.
The 15-year-olds both started water polo roughly four years ago, and funnily enough, both were drawn to the sport after one of their siblings suggested it.
Josh and James had both swum competitively as children. And they were each encouraged by older siblings to give water polo a shot.
Despite the similarities in their beginnings, both lads are markedly different players in the pool and are focused on improving contrasting aspects of their game.
James, who plays on the right wing, is a very good swimmer, but said "really needs to improve" his ball skills.
Whereas Josh, who is at centre forward, said he "wasn't very good" as a swimmer, and continues to refine that part of his play.
"My swimming's got a long way to go, still, but my ball skills are alright. Other than my fitness, I'm decently confident."
The pair's first chance at selection for the state team will take place at the end of September, when the Under 15s Male National State Championships take place in Melbourne.
