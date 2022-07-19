Locals have shivered through another bitterly cold winter morning in Tamworth after temperatures fell below zero and a hard frost set in.
The mercury dipped to minus 2.6 on Tuesday morning, but the feels like or apparent reading was minus 7.7, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM).
Gunnedah went even further into the chill zone and recorded minus 3.9 before the sun rose.
Tamworth's cool start was nothing compared to the Northern Tablelands. Glen Innes recorded minus 5.4 while the gauge at Armidale Airport recorded minus 3.9 just before dawn.
But it's not the coldest start for winter.
Tuesday morning's start in the minuses was the second coldest for the month in Tamworth, after the BoM recorded minus 2.8 degrees on July 15.
The lowest official temperature for Tamworth this year is minus 3.4, which hit in mid-June.
The mornings won't be as crisp in Tamworth now with the BoM predicting a low of 3 degrees on Wednesday morning.
Partly cloudy days are forecast for the rest of the week in Tamworth and the cloud cover will trap in heat overnight, leading to warmer starts.
A top of 18 degrees is predicted for the rest of the working week in the city.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
