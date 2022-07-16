A chilly winter's morning and a blue sky greeted some 2000 participants on day one of the National Primary Games at Tamworth on Saturday.
Large crowds flocked to the Gipps Street Playing Fields for soccer, and the Plain Street Playing Fields for rugby league.
There was also a big crowd on hand for the netball at the Sports Dome.
Also in action were gymnasts at the Tamworth Gymnastics Centre.
The annual event - hosted by the Northern Inland Academy of Sport - usually consists of six sports, but tennis and rugby union are absent this year.
Despite that, NIAS chief executive Shona Eichorn said the number of participants this year was comparable to previous National Primary Games.
Eichorn said the ultimate aim of the event was for "kids to have fun" while fuelling their desire to "continue on their sporting journey".
She said it was also about promoting Tamworth as a destination so that families wanted to return to the city "because there's a lot more to see and offer".
"So it's a two-pronged approach: it's promoting sport, but it's also prompting our regional community," she added.
The Games conclude on Sunday.
