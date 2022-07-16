The Northern Daily Leader
2022 National Primary Games soccer photos

Mark Bode
Mark Bode
July 16 2022
A chilly winter's morning and a blue sky greeted some 2000 participants on day one of the National Primary Games at Tamworth on Saturday.

Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

