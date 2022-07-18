O'Gorman's newest Kosciuszko contender 'makes his own luck'

Mel O'Gorman has a Kosciuszko contender on her hands.
At least, that's what the Tamworth-based trainer thinks after So Country's win at Rosehill Gardens on Saturday.
It was the four-year-old gelding's first Highway Handicap race, and he stole the show by nearly a length on a very heavy track.
Scarily, O'Gorman said, So Country has the potential to produce even better performances.
"I think you'll see even better results when he gets to a dry track," O'Gorman said.
"He handles the wet tracks okay, but you'll see a better horse when he's on dry ground."
Nearly three months out from the Kosciuszko, there is no way of predicting what conditions will be like on the day. But given his recent form, O'Gorman knows he can "handle any track conditions, wet or dry".
"I think he'd definitely be a genuine contender if he was selected," she said.
"The real bonus with a horse like So Country is that he's an on-pace runner, so he makes his own luck."
The horse has opened his racing career in blistering fashion, with three wins and four second-place finishes from seven starts.
Runners in the Kosciuszko will be decided on September 15. Uniquely, they will be chosen by members of the public who buy winning sweepstake tickets, with 14 race spots available.
But this opportunity has evidently been twisted by some in the racing community, O'Gorman said.
She denounced a practice that has emerged in recent years, which has seen punters offered cash bonuses by "certain syndicates and trainers" for choosing their horses.
This, she said, worsens the quality of the race overall.
Having trained Suncraze, who finished second in the 2018 edition and won her sponsor that year over $100,000, O'Gorman knows what it takes to compete at the Kosciuszko.
"Those people were rewarded significantly for that, because they chose a horse based on his form and ability rather than taking a cheap cash bonus upfront," she said.
"I'd like to think that having run second before, I know how to prepare the horse and I know what to expect in that style of race."
Until the time comes for Kosciuszko selections, O'Gorman intends to keep racing So Country in Sydney to prove his mettle.
"I'll take him back to Sydney in two weeks' time for another Highway Handicap," she said.
"I think if he can win or feature in another one, he'd definitely be a contender for the Kosciuszko.
"Certainly on So Country's performance and his record, he wouldn't look out of place in that race."
