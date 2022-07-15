The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Magpies No 9 Connor Robinson will give uni a second go

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
July 15 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FORWARD THINKER: Connor Robinson will soon embark on an exciting new phase of his life. Photo: Mark Bode

For Connor Robinson, it will be take two.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.