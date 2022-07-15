The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Swans forward Jayden Taylor eyes future with his partner after lengthy separation

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
July 15 2022 - 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SWEAT AND TOIL: "It's good to build something," Jayden Taylor says. Photo: Mark Bode

Love may tear them apart.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.