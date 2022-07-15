Love may tear them apart.
And what a way it would be for Jayden Taylor and the Swans to part company if the club ends their long premiership drought this year.
Taylor - a key element of the revitalisation of the club over the past five years - may soon farewell Tamworth in order to be with his longtime partner.
Chloe Siddons is in the final year of her radiography degree at the University of Newcastle, and is currently doing a placement in Sydney.
Siddons would try and find work in Tamworth at the completion of her degree, Taylor said, but her getting a job elsewhere was a distinct possibility.
"Pretty much where she ends up, that's where we'll end up," he said.
Taylor and Siddons were in year 12 at Farrer and year 11 at Oxley High, respectively, when they started dating.
"It's been pretty hard sometimes," Taylor said of being separated from her as she chased a degree.
The seriousness of their relationship is mirrored by what Taylor - a 23-year-old electrician - has described as the Swans' "more serious" approach to football.
It's an approach that saw the Swans climb out of the deep hole they were in when Taylor was among a group of AFL novices lured to the club in 2018 after a winless 2017 season.
Last year Taylor played his 50th game for the first-placed side, who travel to fifth-placed Gunnedah on Saturday.
"It's a bit more serious; a bit more football-driven, rather than social-driven," Taylor said of the difference at the club now compared to 2018.
On Friday afternoon, Taylor was at Moore Creek working on the construction of a home.
He said it was "good to build something" in reference to being part of the Swans' revival.
"[We've] gone from not being very good, to being pretty handy now," he said.
The Swans are coming off a thrilling six-point win over the Kangaroos last round, which followed a 27-point away loss to the Nomads.
"I think we've tapered off the last couple of weeks, but we'll come good," Taylor said.
"We've definitely slackened off - low numbers at training, low numbers on game day - but we'll be right."
Taylor was moved from the back-line to the forward-line this season. He had been solely used in defence in his previous four seasons at the club.
"I think we lacked a bit size up front. That was why I was brought there," he said, adding that his positional shift is "coming together well".
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
