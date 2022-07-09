An elderly man has been flown to hospital after he was trampled by a bull at property in the New England on Saturday.
The 71-year-old was injured by the bull on a property at Pinkett, near Glen Innes, at about 11.30am, according to a spokesperson for NSW Ambulance.
The service dispatched two road ambulance crews to the scene, before calling the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to airlift the man to hospital,
The man was treated at the scene by the aircraft medical team and paramedics for shoulder injuries. He was reportedly awake while being treated.
He was airlifted to the Tamworth hospital in a stable condition by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
