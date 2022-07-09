The Northern Daily Leader
Elderly man hospitalised in Tamworth after being trampled by a bull on property at Pinkett, near Glen Innes

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated July 9 2022 - 5:47am, first published 5:30am
EMERGENCY: The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene before midday, by NSW Ambulance. Photo: Mark Kriedemann

An elderly man has been flown to hospital after he was trampled by a bull at property in the New England on Saturday.

Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

