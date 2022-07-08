Nathaniel Ellerton's earliest memory was the birth of his younger brother, Sam. He was four years old at the time and living in Forbes.
Four years later, in 1999, the Ellertons moved to Tamworth.
While Sam and Ellerton's elder brother, Zac, have started lives elsewhere, the 31-year-old remained in Tamworth.
He married his high school sweetheart, Kristin, landed a job at Baiada's Tamworth rendering plant and devoted himself to the Tamworth Magpies cause.
On Saturday at Kootingal Recreation Reserve, he will pack down in the second-row as struggling Tamworth take on Robb College.
Ellerton joked that out of he and his brothers, he was the one "stuck in Tamworth".
Zac works as an exercise physiologist in Brisbane, while Sam is a school psychologist at The Scots College in Sydney.
"I've been lucky to have a lot of friends that have moved away and come back to Tamworth," Ellerton said.
"And I met my wife here at school [Carinya Christian School]. So we haven't really had a desire to move on to anywhere else."
Ellerton has been a Magpie since he was in year 11 - the same year he started dating Kristin.
He said he had been elevated to first grade this season due to "a lot of players dropping off from last year". "So we're struggling a bit," he added.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
