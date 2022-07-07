The Northern Daily Leader

'They'll be all knockouts': Carroll promises high-octane action

By Zac Lowe
July 7 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Four horsemen: (from left) Malachi Towns, Cody Vitalone, Lemuel Silisia, and Jesse Taylor are ready to put on a show this Saturday. Photo: Zac Lowe.

After months of trying to secure fights for his students, it began to feel for Jamie Carroll that fate was against him.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.