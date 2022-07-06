The challenges and barriers facing mental health support services in regional Australia are the subjects of research by Breeza resident Britt Abrahams at the University of New England as part of an Honours degree in the School of Psychology.
Ms Abrahams said her research aims to explore the barriers faced when accessing mental health services in regional, remote, and rural communities. It also seeks to determine the contributing factors which lead to poorer mental health among those living outside of metropolitan areas.
"After my studies, my goal is to provide mental health services in our rural communities to help improve mental health outcomes in rural Australia," she said.
She said her research could help to provide new insights into the barriers associated with help-seeking behaviour in geographically isolated communities to provide opportunities for improved service delivery, diagnosis, and treatment.
She has been circulating surveys to extend the depth of her research, but one of her chief issues is male participation.
"I'm trying to do everything I can to try and increase numbers, but I've only got about 20 responses from males. As you probably know, it's always the hardest to get male participation," she said.
"I'm trying my hardest to raise as much awareness of my research to try and encourage people to participate and have their say.
"A big concern in rural Australia is the mental health of men, and when we have lower participation among men in these sorts of projects, we have less information regarding their needs and ultimately what services will work best for them in the community.
Ms Abrahams stepped into Psychology after completing her Bachelor of Nursing at UNE. She changed to psychology when she had a clinical placement during her Bachelor of Nursing studies in a locked mental health facility for children under the age of 18 in a metropolitan area.
"What broke my heart was the majority of the patients seeking treatment in the facility were actually from small country towns around where we are, hundreds of kilometres away from their families from their communities," Ms Abrahams said.
"I noticed these children had minimal family support because their parents were struggling with the cost of travelling, the cost of accommodation and often only one parent coming to visit their child while the other parent stayed at home to care for other children, feed animals, run the farm or go to work."
She said it was a turning point in her career.
"I went down the path of pursuing this degree in Psychology to help change this reality for rural families in our communities.
"So, ultimately, after my studies, I hope to provide mental health services in our communities to contribute to improving this issue.
"What's different about my study is my survey.
"I'm not just asking people to click on multiple-choice questions and give me a heap of numbers. I've put them in question boxes. So I'm asking for individual experiences.
"I'm not just collecting a whole heap of numbers to just run an analysis.
"I'm trying to do is investigate real-life experiences.
"Some of the questions that I have are what barriers have you or someone you know faced when accessing mental health services in your local community as well as asking people what services you think are lacking?"
The survey is completely anonymous and completely voluntary.
"I collect postcode data to identify any trends across certain communspecificnd what services particular people want in those communities.
"Hopefully, at the end of my project, it will be able to highlight and provide new insight into these barriers associated with help-seeking behaviour and hopefully provide an opportunity to improve service delivery," Ms Abrahams said.
If you would like to participate or would like more information about the study, please click on the link below and follow the prompts. Alternatively, you can contact Brittany Abraham at babraham@myune.edu.au or her supervisor, Dr Liz Temple, via etemple3@une.edu.au
This project has been approved by the Human Research Ethics Committee of the University of New England (Approval No: HE22-064, Valid until 30/11/2022). To participate or learn more about the study, please click here: https://unesurveys.au1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3q2rTOKXruUxmwm
