Tamworth gymnasts ready for long-awaited Country Championships return

For the first time in three years, Tamworth gymnasts will once again take part in the Gymnastics NSW Country Championships which begin today.
Due to COVID-19, the competition has not run since 2019. And, in even better news for the locals, it will be held in Armidale, which Tamworth Gymnastics Club coach Jodie McGinnity said was a welcome change.
"It's great that it's so close," McGinnity said.
"It's only a short trip for us. Normally the Country Championships are held in Newcastle, it's been held previously in Wagga, Dubbo, and Orange. So having it nice and close to home is good."
Not only will it save the competitors and their parents travel and accommodation costs, but she hopes it will enable them to produce their best performances.
Roughly 30 students from Tamworth will take part in the championships, and all are excited for the opportunity that lies ahead. Additionally, the event is also a qualifier for the State Championships later this year for the Level 5, 6, and 7 gymnasts.
Given the club's history of performing well at representative competitions, McGinnity believes the Tamworth athletes can stand out over the coming days.
"We expect a strong showing but we do have fewer teams going," she said.
"So it's hard to say whether we will retain that title, but I'm sure the kids will produce great individual performances nonetheless."
When asked about the gymnasts who she believes could stand out at the championships, McGinnity said young Maisie Wilde's recent performances for the state team had been positive.
"Maisie is recently returned from being in the NSW state level 10 team at the Australian Championships," she said.
"I expect her to have a strong showing. And some of our junior gymnasts are progressing very well, we look forward to seeing how they go."
The Country Championships will be held at the Armidale City Gymnastics Club from today until Sunday.
