The Northern Daily Leader

Tamworth gymnasts ready for long-awaited Country Championships return

By Zac Lowe
July 4 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Close to home: The Tamworth Gymnastics Club team last May during a competition in Armidale, where the upcoming Country Championships will be held. Photo: Tamworth Gymnastics Club Facebook.

For the first time in three years, Tamworth gymnasts will once again take part in the Gymnastics NSW Country Championships which begin today.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.