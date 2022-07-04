The Northern Daily Leader
Gunnedah sports and volunteer groups to enjoy reduced water charge rates

Tess Kelly
Tess Kelly
July 4 2022 - 10:30pm
RATE REDUCTION: Gunnedah Shire Council mayor Jamie Chaffey said the 41 cent slash to water charges was a "good outcome" for community groups. Photo: File

WATER charges for volunteer groups in Gunnedah will be washed down the drain to help the non-for-profit organisations continue to support the community.

