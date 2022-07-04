WATER charges for volunteer groups in Gunnedah will be washed down the drain to help the non-for-profit organisations continue to support the community.
Gunnedah Shire Council (GSC) have voted to reduce the water charge rates for sporting and charitable groups to $1 per kilolitre - equating to a saving of 41 cents.
The move will bring the charges for the affected groups in line with what GSC pays to irrigate their own council operated sporting fields and spaces.
The decision to reduce the rates was prompted by a submission from the Gunnedah Rugby Club asking for all non-for-profit and charitable organisations to have the same water charges that are applied to council owned fields and open spaces.
In the submission to GSC, rugby club president Bruce Hocking wrote the reduced charges would help ensure the "monetary stability" of clubs and groups.
"Non-for-profit sporting clubs that own their own facilities contribute greatly to the Gunnedah community providing an avenue for promoting a healthy lifestyle and encouraging community spirit," Mr Hocking wrote.
"From our view this [reduced charges] would not create a large exposure to council but would have a significant impact for sporting clubs that are already assisting the community."
Sporting groups that will enjoy the reduced water charges include the Gunnedah and District Soccer Association, Gunnedah Rugby Club, Gunnedah Golf Club and the Gunnedah Services and Bowling Club.
Charitable groups including the Country Women's Association, Gunnedah Pre School Kindergarten Association Incorporated, Salvation Army (NSW) Property Trust, Gunnedah Workshop Enterprises, Institute Property Association Limited, Gunnedah Homes For The Aged, The Trustees of the Society of St Vincent De Paul (NSW), Challenge Community Services, Sunnyfield, Gunnedah Police Community Youth Club and Homes North Community Housing will all also enjoy the $1 irrigation rate.
Mayor Jamie Chaffey said the reduction in charges was something that had been "considered for some time" and was thrilled to see the backing from his fellow councillors.
'I think it's fair and reasonable that we charge rate per kilolitre is the same that what council actually charges ourselves for the irrigation of parks and fields," he said.
"It's a good outcome for the mostly volunteer organisations who are providing that service on behalf of the community."
The new charges will be amended in council's 2022-23 Operation Plan.
