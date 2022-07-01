The Northern Daily Leader

Jemma Coney drives winning double at Paceway

By Julie Maughan
July 1 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACE: Jemma Coney has bagged a Tamworth double. Photo: Supplied

Two superb front-running drives secured Jemma Coney with a winning driving double at the Tamworth harness meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.