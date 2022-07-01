Two superb front-running drives secured Jemma Coney with a winning driving double at the Tamworth harness meeting on Thursday afternoon.
Coney picked up the wins behind Gemma's Express and Runfromterror, with both pacers trained by her father Greg.
Advertisement
Gemma's Express, after commencing from the six barrier in the Johns Auto Service Pace, pinged out of the gate to take the lead before establishing an all-the-way win.
"She has got some good gate speed so I took advantage of that," said Coney of the Shoobees Place six-year-old mare.
Read also:
"She has always been consistent and pretty versatile in her races."
Gemma's Express picked up her third career win from 52 starts, with the last win coming at Penrith back in December 2019.
In only six starts since joining the Coney training establishment, Gemma's Express had secured three minor placings before the win.
On Thursday, the horse increased her lead over the field rounding out of the final bend to go on for a 8.8m win over Beau Hart (Brad Elder), with the second runner from the Coney stables, Well That's Alright (Anthony Varga,) finishing a further 3.1m in third place.
Gemma's Express paid $13 for the win.
Coney then produced a win behind Runfromterror in the PCFA Critical Catch Pace, in what was the three-year old's second run back from a spell.
The Western Terror colt produced his sixth win at race start 17. He's also had five placings.
"I was a bit disappointed in his run back last start - I thought he had a pretty cosy run," Coney said.
Runfromterror finished second on that occasion to the Jamie Donovan-trained Rainbow Jet - but only beaten by half a neck.
"He is not back to his peak fitness yet but he ran well today [Thursday]," Coney said.
Runfromterror clocked a mile rate of 1min 58.5sec for 1609m and commencing as a short $1.35 race favourite.
From the four barrier, Coney once again headed straight to lead and dictate the race terms.
"I was pretty happy with where we landed - it was a cruise the first quarter, so he didn't have to do too much work in the race," she said.
Advertisement
"He will keep getting better off that run. He will benefit from every run he gets," she added.
"I think he has only missed one place since he came to the stable - he is a nice little investment."
With the Tamworth Harness Racing Club set to host the $15,000 Hygain Star Maker 3yo Classic on July 21, Runfromterror may be nomination for that race.
"We will have a look at the Starmaker race," Coney said. "I didn't even pull the ear plugs today [Thursday]."
Runfromterror secured a 7.1m win over Booker Bay (Brad Elder). Balboa Shannon (Jake Hughes) was 10.7m away in third place.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.