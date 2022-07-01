The Northern Daily Leader

2022 NSW junior netball championships: Tamworth is sending three teams to event

July 1 2022 - 2:00am
GO GIRL! The Tamworth under-13 team who will contest the state titles in Penrith. Photo: Supplied

After two years of COVID-enforced cancellations, the NSW junior netball championships are back - and the next generation of the sport's emerging talent will converge on Penrith for three days of competition.

