After two years of COVID-enforced cancellations, the NSW junior netball championships are back - and the next generation of the sport's emerging talent will converge on Penrith for three days of competition.
Tamworth will contest the three-day event, which starts on Saturday, in the under-12, 13 and 14 age groups.
Advertisement
Read also:
A flagship event within the Netball NSW (NNSW) pathway, the championships showcase the strength of the grassroots game - with young players from all over the state coming together to represent their respective associations.
It is also a key pathway competition for coaches and umpires, and the largest community sport event run by NNSW, while doubling as one of the biggest sporting events its kind of any sports code nationwide.
Its large-scale nature meant it sadly fell victim to COVID-19 lockdowns in both 2020 and 2021.
This year athletes will take part in three age-groups - under-14, 13 and 12 - with Penrith welcoming teams in divisions one and two. Baulkham Hills hosts sides in divisions three and four.
NNSW president Louise Sullivan noted that the hosting of the event this year was a major milestone in the game's recovery as the nation learns to live with COVID-19.
"Given this is the largest grassroots netball event on the Netball NSW calendar, I think it's fair to say that netball is back," she said.
"How good is it to be able to say that?"
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.