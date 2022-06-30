The region's rich rugby talent pool will be highlighted at next week's Australian Schools Rugby Championships.
Eight young guns will lace up the boots against some of the best juniors in the country at Knox Grammar from Wednesday (July 6) to Saturday.
Advertisement
The group includes The Armidale School trio Stirling Munsie, Fred Kearney and Eugene Campbell.
READ ALSO:
Munsie, who captained the NSW Country 18s at the NSW Schools titles in Sydney last week, was selected in the NSW Junior Rugby Union under-18s side, while Kearney and Campbell were named in the NSWJRU under-18s Barbarians team alongside Narrabri's Sid Harvey.
Harvey's sister Martha (Narrabri High) will also be showcasing her talents with the NSW All Schools A's team in the open girls 7s competition.
It follows an impressive showing for the Combined High Schools (CHS) 1s team, which defeated Combined Catholic Colleges (CCC) 19-7 in the final to win the NSW under-18s schools 7s title.
Bingara Central's Liliana Reardon and Warialda High's Brooke McKinnon were also part of the victorious side, which was was coached by Warialda High teacher Dale Beattie, and were on the back of their performances selected in the All Schools Bs team.
Warialda High's Lillee Sankey will meanwhile suit up for the NSW invitational side in the 16s girls tournament.
She played for the CHS 2s at the NSW championships along with school-mate Leilani Tevaga and Narrabri duo Holly Ford and Miranda Hamilton.
It was a bit of a north west ambush with McCarthy Catholic College's Tyanna Kerr part of the runner-up finishing CCC side and NEGS' Paige Anderson the Combined Independent Schools (CIS) 2s.
Calrossy's Joshua Evans, Cooper Hall and Thomas Moore meanwhile played for the Association of Independent Co-educational Schools (AICES) in the open boys division of the NSW titles, and Archie Barnett and Ben Sawyer the under-16s.
The NSW teams will tackle teams from Queensland, ACT and Victoria.
In other selection news, Narrabri's Joey Fowler and Scone's Bailey Park (Scone) have both been selected in the NSW Waratahs Academy under-18's teams to play the Queensland Reds Academy this Saturday.
A host of local talent will also be involved in the NSW Junior Rugby Union Regional Carnival this weekend.
The tournament will be the final selection trial for the City and Country teams.
Advertisement
Former Inverell junior Jock Campbell is meanwhile poised to pull on the gold for the first time after being named in the Australia A side to play Samoa in Suva on Saturday morning (11am AEST).
The Queensland Red will start on the left wing as Australia A return to the field for the first time since 2008, and kick-off their Pacific Championship campaign.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.