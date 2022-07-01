The Northern Daily Leader

Local swimmers flocking to Short Course Country Championships

By Zac Lowe
July 1 2022 - 6:00am
Looking food: The Kootingal-Moonbi Swimmers are ready to make a splash at the upcoming Short Course Country Championships. Photo: Supplied.

After a two-year break, the Swimming NSW Short Course Country Championships will be held this weekend, with more than 20 local swimmers set to feature.

