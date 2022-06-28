The Northern Daily Leader

Gentle header sparks feverish celebrations at Farrer

By Zac Lowe
Updated June 28 2022 - 5:21am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Luke Gentle nailed a header to score the first and only goal of the game between Farrer and Mitchell High School today, nobody in the crowd realised what had happened.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.