The Northern Daily Leader

'I kept it quiet': Ison plays down career milestone

By Julie Maughan
June 29 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milestone: Tom Ison has hit an impressive career record, but preferred to focus on the race at hand. He has six races scheduled for this week's meet in Tamworth. Photo: Gareth Gardner.

Tom Ison has secured another significant milestone in his harness racing career as a reinsman - but he is not looking for any fanfare.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.