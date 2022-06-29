'I kept it quiet': Ison plays down career milestone

Tom Ison has secured another significant milestone in his harness racing career as a reinsman - but he is not looking for any fanfare.
When Rockin In Chelsea won the Menangle Country Series Heat at Tamworth earlier this month, the 23-year-old was happy to conceal his own personal milestone and leave the focus on the five-year-old mare.
Rockin In Chelsea secured her fifth win on the trot, but it was also Tom Ison's 400th win handling the reins.
"I knew all about it, but just kept it quiet," Ison said of his 400th win.
"I'm pleased I achieved it with such an impressive mare - it was a nice win."
Rockin In Chelsea, as the $1.25 race favourite, secured a 3.8 metre win in the Menangle Heat and is set to contest the $20,000 final this Saturday night at Menangle from barrier six, with Ison once again set to drive.
Ison felt he would have achieved the 400 wins "at some stage" but was more nervous for Rockin In Chelsea.
"I was more nervous about how the mare was going to go in the race. It was more about getting five wins on the trot," he said.
Rockin In Chelsea has secured five straight wins from five starts since joining the Andy Ison stables, which includes some impressive mile rates.
"Her win at Newcastle was in 1.54.5 for 1609 metres with a 20-metre winning margin, then back to Tamworth for a win in 1.57.4 for 1609 metres - there is a lot more to come I feel from the mare," Ison said.
Commencing his career in the 2013/2014 racing season - fresh out of the Mini Trots - Ison has had 2,352 drives and secured 401 winners after success at Newcastle last week, to go with 567 placings.
"I have had winners in Queensland and at Menangle," Ison said of his impressive tally.
Win 401 came courtesy of the Jarrod Alchin stable for Ison after driving My Ultimate Johnny to a win at Newcastle last Friday night.
"I wasn't expecting the offer to drive - it was a good opportunity and I was most grateful for the drive," he said.
Before heading to Menangle on Saturday night Tom Ison will contest the Tamworth harness meeting on Thursday afternoon with six drives.
The possibility of Ison claiming six wins cannot be discounted. He has driven five winners on the program at Tamworth on two occasions and just missed driving six on the card when he finished second.
Ison has appreciated opportunities in the sport including driving Pitch Perfect in a Group 3 race at Menangle in a mile rate of 1.49.8 for 1609 metres, along with a win behind The Black Prince at Menangle in a mile rate of 1.51.0 for 1609 metres for the Roy Roots Jr stables.
Thursday afternoon will see Ison drive six times at Tamworth behind Seemore Magic, Christian Shannon, Weren't Watching and Our Roys Dream for the family stables along with outside drives with Zoe Magic for Brendan James and Lurking for Rod James.
