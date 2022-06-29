'We haven't hit our straps': Swans issue warning after massive win

The Tamworth Swans put a 222-point shellacking on the beleaguered Narrabri Eagles Moree Suns (NEMS) team over the weekend, but co-coach Josh Jones believes their best is yet to come.
The outcomes of first-versus-last fixtures in any sporting code are often foregone.
And, given NEMS' struggles this year with no wins from eight games, the Swans had good reason to be confident.
But even Jones, who led Tamworth's scoring with seven goals on Saturday, felt bad seeing such a one-sided scoreline materialise, 35.27.237 to 1.9.15.
"They [NEMS] are really struggling," Jones said.
"For us, it was all systems go ... but we certainly do feel for clubs like that having been on that side of things once upon a time.
"It's tough, but they're a great club and hopefully they can continue to improve."
Although NEMS were not the toughest opposition the Swans will face this year, the scoreline may well serve as a warning to the other clubs, particularly as Jones believes they are getting better every week.
"That's probably the most exciting thing, that we're improving week to week," he said.
"We haven't hit our straps yet, we're continuously working on things."
With 30 goals from eight games, Jones is the Swans' leading goalkicker this season and has been almost impossible to stop with Sherrin in hand.
But his scoring success has not come about by design. In fact, Jones - who typically plays a roving role through the midfield - attributes his hefty goal tally to the work he put in over the off-season.
"After I injured my knee, I really wanted to make sure I was strong enough and fit enough," he said.
"That's one thing I've held myself to is my fitness and my running, I always want to run out the games.
"I probably only spend ten per cent of the games in the forward line and the majority of the time on-ball, but I've been lucky enough to get in good spots and kick a few."
This weekend will see the Swans take on the New England Nomads in Armidale, who Jones said are "always tough to beat at home".
