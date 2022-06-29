INVERELL Shire Council has entered the final leg in its race to secure funding for a multimillion-dollar redevelopment of Inverell Aquatic Centre, with the announcement of a $5 million grant for the major infrastructure upgrade.
The grant propels council one stroke closer to its goal of $25.7 million.
Council plans to deliver a FINA compliant 50-metre competition pool, which will include a permanent roof over the shallow end and a large 'door' opening to enable the northern, shallow 25m segment of the pool to be enclosed during winter months.
Younger swimmers will also be catered for with a warm water indoor program pool, indoor zero depth water play equipment and adjacent toddlers' pool.
"The dated foyer area will be modernised with new front of house facilities including renovated reception and café area.
Northern Tablelands MP, Adam Marshall, who announced the funding on Tuesday, said this redevelopment would see Inverell Aquatic Centre crowned the premier competitive swimming facility in northern NSW.
"This is upgrade has the potential to increase the pools usage three-fold to 116,434 patrons a year, injecting thousands of dollars into the local visitor economy annually through competitions and events," Mr Marshall said.
"Meticulous planning has gone into getting this project over the line, with council driven to renew the existing 60-year-old pool facilities so they meet the requirements of modern-day competition," he said.
"This project will ensure Inverell Aquatic Centre can continue delivering a high-quality training and competition venue for another 50 years."
To date, council has raised $11 million for the project through a mix of its own reserve funds, loan borrowings and grants
Mr Marshall said all that was needed to get the redevelopment home was for the Federal Government to stump-up a $10 million contribution.
To ensure this upgrade is delivered to its absolute fullest, all tiers of government need to be onboard and barracking for team Inverell.- Adam Marshall, Northern Tablelands MP
"To ensure this upgrade is delivered to its absolute fullest, all tiers of government need to be onboard and barracking for team Inverell," he said.
"Both Inverell Shire Council and the State Government have done their bit, now the Australian Government needs to come good with grant funding so the starting gun can fire on this redevelopment.
Inverell Shire Mayor Paul Harmon said it was fantastic the State Government had recognised the case put forward for the project.
"The State Government's partnership is critical for council in delivering this development of a new aquatic centre for the community," he said.
The grant has been awarded through the State Government's Multi-Sport Community Facility Fund.
Further information on the Inverell Aquatic Centre redevelopment can be found on the council's website.
