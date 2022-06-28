A PROPOSED Taminda industrial development in a "flood plain" has been dismissed by Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) as "ludicrous" and a "recipe for disaster".
The council voted to reject the request to rezone nine hectares of land from primary production to industrial and business use last night, because it was "too high risk".
It's the second time council has shot down the proposal for 55 Dampier Street and 21 Wallamore Road - a project that was first brought to TRC in August last year.
But councillor Phil Betts argued the recent record flooding events in Lismore and across the country have given even more reason to be cautious.
"It is in a highly flood prone area. We've seen from the experience at Lismore, to actually subject our future community to a possible impact of flooding... we cannot put our community at risk," he said.
"It would be a huge risk for any of the industries and developers who want to build in that area."
Councillor Helen Tickle went as far as to say the proposal was "ludicrous".
"This year in NSW, we have seen floods as we have never seen before," she said.
"Over time we've seen serious floods in Tamworth, I've witnessed those.
"In that particular area I've seen cattle floating around out there, so I think it's just ludicrous to think we're even contemplating developing in a flood zone.
"We have a responsibility to our community, not just now but into the future. It spells disaster, it spells a risk."
Deputy mayor Mark Rodda was the only councillor to speak in support of the proposal, stating there "wasn't a lot of meat on the bone" in council's report.
He believes the matter should be referred to the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment, so the developer can have his application assessed by an independent body.
"The proponent has invested a lot of time and cost into obtaining the reports in terms of traffic and flooding," he said.
"I felt he probably should have his day and have the matter determined independently."
Cr Tickle hit back stating council is the one that has invested a lot of time and energy into the development application, which was overwhelmingly rejected last year and should be again this time.
She said businesses and development proposals will be supported, if they're in appropriately zoned land.
Cr Betts made the point there was plenty of other land readily available, at cheap prices.
"We do actually really welcome business, and we've got the Global Gateway out there," he said.
"There's numerous other land that's available so we need to use those rather than put future communities at risk."
TRC's general manager Paul Bennett said council's decision didn't mean it was the end of the road for the developer.
"The applicant does have the opportunity to ask the Department of Planning to make a determination, so it's not by council moving this that he doesn't still have that avenue to have the state government review," he said.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
