Tamworth Regional Council rejects Taminda industrial estate proposal for the second time as recipe for 'disaster'

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
June 28 2022 - 7:00pm
'HIGH RISK': Councillor Helen Tickle said it was ludicrous to even consider developing in a flood plain. Photo: Gareth Gardner, file

A PROPOSED Taminda industrial development in a "flood plain" has been dismissed by Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) as "ludicrous" and a "recipe for disaster".

Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

