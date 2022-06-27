The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

New England nurses and midwives to walk off the job for closed meeting over state budget

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
June 27 2022 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STOP WORK: Nurses and midwives in New England will attend a closed meeting on Tuesday. Photo: Gareth Gardner, file

NURSES and midwives across New England will walk off the job tomorrow in a bid for better pay and working conditions.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.