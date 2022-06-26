The Northern Daily Leader

Gunnedah Bulldogs beat Boggabri Kangaroos 36-20

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated June 26 2022 - 2:42am, first published 2:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VETERAN MOVE: Trent Hilton has impressed against Boggabri.

Gunnedah have snapped a three-game losing run by avenging a recent loss to Boggabri.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.