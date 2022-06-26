Gunnedah have snapped a three-game losing run by avenging a recent loss to Boggabri.
In winning 36-20 on the road on Saturday, Gunnedah won back the Boyde Campbell Cup.
It was sweet revenge, after Boggabri beat Gunnedah 32-28 at Kitchener Park on June 12.
"When you get a good win over a quality side it makes it even better," Gunnedah coach Mick Schmiedel told Group 4 Media after the seven-tries-to-four triumph.
"They were in the top four, so it was nice to beat them.
"It was also great to win the Boyde Campbell Cup back. Awesome. It's a pretty big thing between the two clubs and for our club."
Schmiedel praised Nick White, KC Edmonds, Trent Hilton and Mitch Fletcher, who was "outstanding too" in scoring two tries against his old club.
Roos coach Shane Rampling said: "We had boys crook but they [Gunnedah] wanted it more."
GUNNEDAH 36 (Mitch Fletcher 2, Dylan O'Brien, Jared Heinrich, Dylan Lake, KC Edmonds, Liam Ireland tries; O'Brien 4 goals) d BOGGABRI 20 (Ashley White, Josh Trindall, Matthew Gillham, Rodney Lamb tries; Trindall 2 goals) Group 4 best and fairest: 3 KC Edmonds (G), 2 Matt Gillham (B), 1 Nick White (G).
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
