It may have been the most attractive rugby league played in Group 4 this season.
The Dungowan Cowboys, a team buzzing with the self-belief that comes with a sustained winning streak, produced an offensive clinic in the first half against Werris Creek at David Taylor Park on Saturday afternoon.
After a slow start, the Cowboys ran in five unanswered first-half tries to leave the home side shellshocked and trailing 30-4 at the break, before going on to win 42-10. The fact that the onslaught occurred at the Magpies' home fortress amplified its appeal.
And it was two of the competition's leading lights, No 6 Ethan Antzakles and No 3 Brandon Parry, who inflicted most of the damage.
Like when they combined for a long-range raid down the right side that was started by Antzakles - the 18-year-old former Farrer playmaker in his first season of top grade - and was finished by him, after a delightful one-two exchange with Parry. The try of the match, to be sure.
A short time later, Antzakles was at it again - his big right-foot step on No 1 Barry Murray the exclamation mark on another incisive run by a young man who plans to start a law degree at the University of Newcastle next year.
No 1 Trent Taylor - whose younger sister Jada starred for NSW's under-19 State of Origin side this week - converted from in front and Dungowan led 24-4. He would land seven from seven for the day.
Second-placed Dungowan were really cooking now. And when No 13 Cody Byrne was put into a hole close to the Magpies' tryline to bag a double, they were well on their way to a seventh-straight win.
Antzakles said the Cowboys were "playing for each other, which makes it so much easier".
"It's getting easier as we go," he added. "We're just rolling through, gelling better and things are just coming nicely together."
Dungowan cooled markedly in the second half, but that allowed them to showcase their defensive prowess - as they rebuffed everything Werris Creek threw at them, until Magpies winger Jordan Brown scored a late try that gave win a double for the day.
The eighth-placed Magpies have recorded three wins this season, and they were all at home, while in another home match they were beaten at the death by Kootingal-Moonbi.
As such, they were expected to give Dungowan a stern examination, but will now have to regroup to see what they can salvage from a disappointing season.
DUNGOWAN: 42 (Ethan Antzakles 2, Cody Bryne 2, Brandon Parry, Brett Jarrett, Tevita Peceli tries; Trent Taylor 7 goals) d WERRIS CREEK 10 (Jordan Brown 2; Barry Murray goal).
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
