Pirates co-coach Evan Kellow said Toby Maslen made himself impossible not to select as he explained Nick McCrohan's move to the second row for their clash with Quirindi on Saturday.
McCrohan sat out last week's win over Scone after pulling up a bit tender in the ankle from Central North's Country Championship campaign. Taking his place in the backrow Maslen made the most of his opportunity.
Advertisement
"He was exceptional down at Scone," Kellow said.
"He got the players' player'.
"We really struggled to not pick him in that team."
READ ALSO:
But they also needed to fit McCrohan in somewhere.
Kellow conceded it had been "very tricky" to settle on the starting pack with "everyone available back now" and "everyone playing well."
"It's not ideal, you've got one of best backrowers in the competition in the second row," he continued.
"But for the make-up of the team we think it works well."
It is testament to what is the best depth they have had in the forwards for a number of seasons.
"We've even noticed it at training," he said.
"We haven't used the scrum machine, the depth we have we've been able to do the live work."
The backline has meanwhile been reshuffled with Jayden Kitchener-Waters coming in to five-eighth and Sam Collett reverting back to fullback with Brendan Rixon pushing into inside centre.
Kitchener-Waters was impressive for the Kookaburras at fullback, and played there for Pirates last week. But for the balance of the backline, Kellow said they feel 10 is where he is better suited.
Collett at the back also gives them that "x-factor" and "another dimension".
Alex Franklin and Luke Johnstone retain their spots on the wing after strong games against the Brumbies.
The first game for the second round, it is about consolidating and building on what they did in the first round, although Kellow said he doesn't feel like they've played to the potential he sees in the side yet.
Advertisement
"We've probably just turned our minds off at key times in some games," he said.
"In the second round we need to improve the mental aspect in games like Moree and Gunnedah, games that we lost."
As far as Saturday, he said they had spoken about really just playing their game and "making sure we control the centre of the field".
"Our starts to games haven't been great so we need to improve that," he continued.
They are expecting the Lions to present a strong challenge.
In other games, Scone host Walcha and Moree and Inverell clash.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.