'It comes down to doing your best': No-pressure approach reaps rewards at nationals

Tamworth's Ten4 Bouldering secured two Australian titles and an outstanding top ten finish during its recent Sport Climbing Youth National Championships bid.
Advertisement
Archie and Fred Eather, sons of Ten4 Bouldering CEO Chris Eather, both won the Youth B Male and Youth C Male divisions respectively, while Nikala Murray claimed ninth in the hotly-contested junior female category.
This, Chris said, was a result he "always hoped for", but he was careful to temper his and the gym's expectations.
"You set the bar high, but it's an unknown quantity," he said.
"You don't know what's going to happen. You aim for the top, but you certainly don't expect it."
Given their father's involvement in the sport, Archie and Fred have "both done their ten thousand hours" of practice, Chris said.
But, due to the family's proximity to bouldering, Chris does not push his sons to excel in that space and lets them dictate their own desires.
Following his victory, Archie has earned a place in the Australian team which will compete at the World Championships this August in Dallas, Texas.
The 15-year-old is "definitely excited" about the prospect of a trip to the US and competing on the biggest stage, and will soon begin preparations with the Australian team and the coaches at the Australian Institute of Sport.
"There's a lot of community support behind him, and that's really nice," Chris said.
"He's got a good mentor group around him, and good peers above him as well.
"There's no expectation on results, really. It comes down to doing your best, and what will be, will be."
Murray, meanwhile, is the general manager of the Ten4 Bouldering gym, and showed off her own skills in a very deep division at the championships.
"A lot of the people she's competing with are also at the top of the national rankings," Chris said.
"So for her to get a top 10 place in that category says a fair bit."
Eight local athletes were a part of the state team which competed at nationals earlier this month, who are a part of a "pretty tight knit" local bouldering community.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.