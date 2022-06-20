The Northern Daily Leader

'It comes down to doing your best': No-pressure approach reaps rewards at nationals

By Zac Lowe
Updated June 20 2022 - 4:18am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Climbing the ranks: (from left) Nikala Murray, Fred, and Archie Eather all stood out at the Youth National Championships held in Sydney earlier this month. Photo: Peter Hardin.

Tamworth's Ten4 Bouldering secured two Australian titles and an outstanding top ten finish during its recent Sport Climbing Youth National Championships bid.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.