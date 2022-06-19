The Northern Daily Leader

'A lot of heart': Bolts women impress in debut outing

By Zac Lowe
Updated June 19 2022 - 6:07am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Off and running: Dhalara Knox dribbles the ball up court during the Tamworth Thunderbolts women's return over the weekend. Photo: Supplied.

Though not the winningest start the Tamworth Thunderbolts women could have gotten off to, this weekend's debut showing left coach Tony Higgins "absolutely stoked".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.