The Cowboys' "pretty small" side looms as potentially their biggest hurdle as they chase a debut first-grade premiership, their co-coach Luke Taylor has said.
Ahead of the side's Pepperell Shield clash against the Roosters at Dungowan on Saturday, Taylor said the Cowboys had to "play it tough" because they were "a lot smaller" than the other teams.
He added: "I think our biggest thing is if we [can] hold together physically.
"Being only young fellas and knocking themselves about, and being a lot smaller than the other teams, it's sorta taking a bit of a toll on our little fellas' bodies at the moment.
"But they're a tough bunch."
With this weekend's round the start of the second half of the season, Taylor said his players had to make sure "they're tough mentally in the tough times and get through those tough times".
"If they can do that, then they've certainly got the football in them to be there at the end," he added.
Dungowan are enjoying their best season since their promotion to first grade in 2018.
They sit in second place - equal on points with first-placed Norths and third-placed Kooty - and are eyeing their sixth-straight win.
But in what Taylor described as "a big blow to the team" and "a bit of a downer", young winger Blair Maloney is likely out for the rest of the season after injuring his shoulder in last Saturday's 50-10 defeat of Werris Creek.
The Cowboys will also be without injured veteran Shaun Ferguson on Saturday.
Elsewhere on Saturday, the Magpies host the Bulldogs, and the Tigers welcome the Bears. While on Sunday, the Kangaroos travel to Narrabri.
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
