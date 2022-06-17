The Northern Daily Leader

Cowboys co-coach Luke Taylor urges his player to hang tough

Mark Bode
Mark Bode
Updated June 17 2022 - 10:34am, first published 10:30am
BLOW: Cowboys veteran Shaun Ferguson is out injured, and will miss Saturday's big clash against the Roosters at Dungowan. Photo: Mark Bode

The Cowboys' "pretty small" side looms as potentially their biggest hurdle as they chase a debut first-grade premiership, their co-coach Luke Taylor has said.

