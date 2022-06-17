Young Jack Chapple was booked for five driving engagements at his debut harness racing meeting, at Tamworth on Thursday afternoon, and dreamed of driving a winner.
The dream is now reality after he secured a win in the final race on the program behind the Ernie Mabbott-trained Tralee Rocks.
"I'm pretty stoked to get a winner on my first day - it's pretty exciting," said Chapple, who celebrated his 16th birthday earlier in the week.
In the THRC Volunteers Appreciation Pace, Tralee Rocks had a 2.4m win overt Paratrouper (Jamie Donovan), with I'm Compliant (Jake Hughes) a half head away in third place.
Racing over the 1609m, Tralee Rocks notched her 12th career win, with a mile rate of 1min 56.9sec.
From his five drives, Chapple also produced two thirds.
He drove Louthparkschooner, who is trained by his father Dean, to third place in his debut drive, before repeating the effort with the John Enks-trained Peggy Sue Shannon.
"I was nervous in my first drive ... but I was good for the rest of the day then," Chapple said.
Chapple is mentored by his trainer-reinsman father, who also drove on Thursday and has 721 driving and 357 training wins over his long career.
"That is the best feeling ever," Dean said of his boy's triumph. "It was great when Ellly (his daughter) drove her first winner, but for Jack to drive a winner on his first day is something special."
Dean said he "couldn't fault one" of his son's five drives.
"He has done a massive job, and he has worked hard for it," Dean said. "I have done a good job as a mentor as well," he added, with a smile.
