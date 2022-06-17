The Northern Daily Leader

Jack Chapple has a winning debut at Tamworth Paseway on Thursday afternoon

By Julie Maughan
June 17 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DREAM START: Jack Chapple during his winning debut. Photo: PeterMac Photography

Young Jack Chapple was booked for five driving engagements at his debut harness racing meeting, at Tamworth on Thursday afternoon, and dreamed of driving a winner.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.