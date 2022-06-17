The Northern Daily Leader

Luke Wilson swaps the hockey stick for the footy boots as South United resume their Premier Division campaign

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated June 17 2022 - 8:36am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Juggling act: Luke Wilson will turn his focus back to Souths and the round ball game on Saturday after helping the Tamworth 2s finish runners-up at last weekend's state hockey championships. Photo: Gareth Gardner 280522GGC21

The Northern Inland Premier Division might have taken a break for the long weekend but for South United's Luke Wilson it was quite the opposite of a week off.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.