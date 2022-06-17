The Northern Inland Premier Division might have taken a break for the long weekend but for South United's Luke Wilson it was quite the opposite of a week off.
The midfielder-come forward swapped the footy boots for the hockey stick, suiting up for the Tamworth 2s in what was a magical state open men's hockey championship campaign for the local association.
Going on to finish runners-up in Division 3, the medal capped off what was a tiring - they played six games - but albeit fantastic few days, the chance to play at a home state championship a wonderful experience.
"It was honestly awesome, just with the crowd and stuff, lots of friendly faces cheering you on," Wilson said.
"I really enjoyed it."
He will be hoping the success continues when Souths take on Kootingal on Saturday.
The 22-year old has been playing soccer for about six years now.
"All my mates played soccer in high school and they got me to come over," he said.
Playing juniors with Souths, he had a few years with North Companions in the Premier League. But when the competition was restructured and Souths made the step up he moved back to them.
"I love it," Wilson said, adding that "there is a really great culture at Souths".
So much does he love it that soccer has edged ahead of hockey as his No.1 sport. He does still love hockey, and donning the Kiwis black and white, but is only playing third grade of a Sunday with soccer taking "priority" of a Saturday.
"It's awesome I still get to do that," he said.
The last couple of seasons he has been playing both of a Saturday, fitting in hockey around South's games, which at times meant going straight from one to the other.
"It was fun and I enjoyed both but obviously running around for that long at that level is tough," he said.
When he spoke with the Leader on Friday, he had just sat an accounting exam for the business course he is doing, although he admits he's "not sure where it is going to lead with that". He also works as a transport broker for TNA Bus Hire, which is an online bus and coach charter service.
"I'm still trying to figure myself out," Wilson said.
The same could be said of Souths.
"We had a bit of a rough start but that's sort of what Souths are known for.
'We always start slow," he said.
"We're looking pretty good at the moment."
Their last three games they have gone draw, win, draw.
Predominantly a midfielder, due to injury Wilson has had a bit of a change in roles in recent weeks, pushing up to striker. He has been enjoying that.
As for Saturday, Kooty are yet to win a game but he said they can't underestimate them. They've been stung in the past taking sides lightly.
In other games Oxley Vale Attunga take on Tamworth FC and North Companions face Moore Creek.
