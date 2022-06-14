The Northern Daily Leader

Golf: Dominque Kelly wins North & North West Ladies Golf Association open championship

Updated June 14 2022 - 4:37am, first published 12:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Merewether's Dominque Kelly has become the 80th North & North West Ladies Golf Association open championship winner after a dominant performance across the two-day tournament at the Tamworth Golf Club.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.