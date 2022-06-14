Merewether's Dominque Kelly has become the 80th North & North West Ladies Golf Association open championship winner after a dominant performance across the two-day tournament at the Tamworth Golf Club.
The lowest marker heading into the championships, Kelly finished with a score of 158 for the 36 holes. She also won the newly-introduced Open Western Cup, for the lowest scratch score for the 2-day stroke event and the veterans open scratch salver.
Advertisement
Gunnedah's Michelle Johnston was runner-up in the open championship with 167. She also won the Vera Cohen Cup for the closed championship (N&NWLGA district), the Champion of Champions Hart Jug and the Eileen Scott Cup for the veterans closed championship.
READ ALSO:
Armidale's Leesa Meehan won the Kath Hart Salver for the Division 2 open championship with 185, from Tamworth's Peta Johnson (189).
Johnson was the closed championship winner and also won the veterans closed championship.
Playing on her home course Ros Abra cleaned up in Division 3, winning the open and closed championship with 204 and the open and closed veterans scratch. The Longyard's Kerry McMahon was the runner-up, a shot behind.
In the open foursomes championships, held on the Thursday, the Longyard combination of Maryanne Macklinshaw and Kim Scott hit their way to the A.E Collins Cup.
They finished with 83, two clear of runners-up Kelly and Kate Skinner-Oysten (Maitland).
Peg James and Jan Patterson (Grafton) won Division 2 with 99 ahead of Wee Waa's Kate Knight and Kerrie Krutcher (102), who finished runners-up on a countback.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.