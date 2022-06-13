THE June long weekend has once again proved to be a massive shot in the arm for local businesses, with a combination of travellers and locals pumping money into the economy.
With multiple major sporting events in town there was no shortage of people looking for accommodation, while the city's nightlife was back to its bustling best when the sun went down.
Courthouse Hotel general manager Keagan Cohen said there was a huge influx of people attending the venue, with Saturday night proving particularly popular.
"It was busier than last year, it was really good, we were packed [on Saturday] and there was about 500 people in here with line ups out the front," he said.
"There was heaps and heaps from the hockey and from the baseball and from the gymnastics, there were just heaps of people in town."
Mr Cohen said things have been consistently busy over the past few months, particularly on weekends, which has given The Courthouse its first long stretch of uninterrupted trading since its revamp in 2020.
"It's great, we've been really busy since country music so everything is picking up and I think that's due to lack of restrictions, everyone wants to get out and about."
With all the extra people in town, accommodation was hard to come by, and according to owner of Austin Tourist Park Frank Edwards, some visitors even missed out.
"The town was very busy, there's an awful lot of sport on in the town, and it made a big difference to everyone and put a smile on everyone's face," he said
"Although there were a few disgruntled people who hadn't booked."
He said the June long weekend is a time local businesses look forward to, and is usually the second-busiest weekend of the year in Tamworth behind the Country Music Festival.
"It's rung true again this year, everyone in town was ringing around trying to get people in," he said.
"But everyone was full, every motel and every accommodation place, everyone was struggling to find accommodation for people that were coming in.
"It's an absolute delight to have this sort of weekend."
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
