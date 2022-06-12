North Tamworth and Kootingal-Moonbi have both recorded hard-fought road wins to remain on equal points with Dungowan at the top of the table.
But Moree's 28-26 loss to the Roosters was a third defeat in their past four games - resulting in them losing pace with the top three sides, who all sit on 14 points.
The one-time competition pacesetters remain on 12 points, with the top three places filled by Norths, Dungowan and Kooty respectively.
The Bears' 34-24 win over fifth-placed Narrabri was their fourth-straight victory, while the Blues suffered a second-straight loss and remain on 10 points.
The Cowboys' thumped seventh-placed Werris Creek 50-10 at Dungowan on Saturday, to record their fifth-consecutive win, while sixth-placed Boggabri and seventh-placed Gunnedah clash at Kitchener Park on Sunday.
Winless Manilla have the bye.
"It was a solid battle, a good game of football," Roosters coach Geoff Sharpe told Group 4 Media. "For us to come out here and win was enormous."
Kooty prop Chris Vidler delivered another man of the match performance.
Bears coach Paul Boyce saluted the efforts of young lock Kobe Bone and veteran second-rower Josh Schmiedel.
"Josh usually plays on the edge but today he saw opportunities up the middle and took them," Boyce told Group 4 Media.
Boyce also praised other players including man of the match Scott Blanch, Jake Vost, Yirrbi Jaffer-Williams and Mitch Sheridan.
"Sure Blanchie was good, but the big thing for us is the young players are all stepping up," he said.
KOOTINGAL-MOONBI 28 (Dylan Clark, Liam Hatch, Brayden Jerrard, Marshall Field, Brendan Austin tries; Sam Taylor 4 goals) d MOREE 26 (Joe Wade 2, Brett Wright, Jason Saunders, Jamie Sampson tries; Adrian Smith 3 goals) Group 4 best and fairest: 3 Chris Vidler (K), 2 Cameron Rodgers (M), 1 Luke Hetherington (M).
NORTH TAMWORTH 34 (Amachai Roberts, Mitch Sheridan, Scott Blanch, Josh Schmiedel, Jake Vost, Ben Jarvis tries; Sheridan 5 goals) d NARRABRI 24 (Sam Sadler, Damon Gleeson, Lachie Trindall, Joss Cleal, Caleb Binge tries; Travis Small 2 goals). Group 4 best and fairest: 3 Blanch (NT), 2 Binge (Narr), 1 Sheridan (NT).
