'Family event': the Pub pig races draw huge crowd for charity

During a pub pig race, you can't help but smile.
The Pub Manager Ian Campbell said the hotel hoped to raise more than $7000 for the Westpac helicopter at Saturday's event.
It was a packed day, with more than 400 people through the door, he said.
"The pig races are always popular. I've run them in other hotels down the Hunter Valley they're a great event," he said.
"I think it's a family thing, they can bring all their kids and have a good time."
Jeffery Bakon directed the race side of the event.
The appropriately-named race caller, MC and auctioneer said pigs are popular all over the country.
"We travel all over, pretty well, Australia doing this," he said.
"I've done pubs, shows, birthday parties, weddings.
We have done anywhere, what's the most what's the most surprising event?
"I did a Christmas party and I could not believe how many people were there.
"We always seem to draw a crowd no matter where we go."
The Pub added face painting a jumping castle, plus music to the event for its second year.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
