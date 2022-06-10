He's worn the green and gold, but the green and white of Tamworth holds an equally special place for former Kookaburra Matt Willis.
It's why as soon as he heard that the open men's state championships were going to be in Tamworth he cleared his schedule so he could be available this weekend, and why he was jumping straight on a plane after finishing his final prac for his teaching degree on Friday to fly back from Perth.
Advertisement
"I'm really pumped to play the state championships in Tamworth," Willis said.
"I've never had the opportunity so I'm pretty excited."
It will be the first time he has donned Frogs colours since 2018, and the first time he has set foot in Tamworth for two-and-a-half years.
Early January 2020 was the last time he was home.
It has been a bit of a time of transition, with Willis embarking on a new career in the schoolroom after COVID prompted him to reevaluate things.
"It was actually while I was sitting in two weeks hotel quarantine after coming back from Europe," he said.
"I thought I'm probably not going to be able to keep going back and forward to Europe now, which has turned out to be the case; so what was next.
"I'd done a town planning degree and sort of wasn't sure whether that's where I really wanted to head anymore.
"And I'd had lots of people say you'd be a good teacher."
So he thought he'd "have a crack" and see how it goes.
Specialising in humanities, he has "really enjoyed it".
"I kind of like being in something a little bit away from sport as well, so it's something a bit different, a lot more mentally stimulating," he said.
The midfielder will be a key cog in Tamworth's bid to win their maiden state title.
He loves playing for the Frogs and has whenever he has been able to suited up for them.
"It's great. And it's a chance for me to give back too. An opportunity to get to know the local guys, the young guys that are up and coming, and pass on what I've learnt across my journey," he said.
Advertisement
"I'm probably one of the older ones now and if I can give back and help them out and inspire them that's sort of what is motivating me at the moment."
"As well as, if in Tamworth we can win it or give it a good shake that would be great too."
He is staying on for another week or so afterwards.
Then it will be "off to find a job".
Tamworth will have two teams competing this weekend. The 1s hit-off their campaign against Central Coast at 2.15pm while the 2s play Manning Valley at 11.45am.
Advertisement
The action gets underway at the hockey complex at 8am with the last game at 7.15pm.
The Tamworth women meanwhile are in Newcastle and have an early start, facing the hosts' top side at 8am on Saturday morning.
The Greg Doolan-coached side features a mix of familiar and new faces, and will see a mother-and-daughter taking the field together with Julie and Claudia Rodda both in the side.
TAMWORTH MEN 1: Sam Clifton, Calvin Farmilo, Tim Hardy, Andrew Kelly, Oliver McGill, Nicholas O'Connor, Adam Straub, Alexander Taggart, Matthew Willis, Jeremy Blakely, Thomas Budden, Luke Maher, Samuel Liles, James Riddell, Isaac Farmilo, Ehren Hazell.
TAMWORTH MEN 2: Alex Farmer, Nick Farmer, Sam Fox, Sam Griffith, Matthew Holmes, Thomas Lane, Jayden Scott, Jake Sheppeard, Chris Taggart, Toby Whitten, Luke Wilson, Joshua Worpel, Jack Cruickshank, Matthew Liles, Toby Climpson, Jack Watson
Advertisement
TAMWORTH WOMEN: Prue Davies, Tanisha Donnelly, Amy Luckett, Kimberley McLean, Ella Mitchell, Lily Neilson, Claudia Rodda, Julie Rodda, Chloe Scicluna, Bridget Tydd, Sarah Willis, Abigail Doolan, Alice Arnott, Madeleine Lewin, Lucy Frame, Amber Witney.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.