She might only be a year into her 20s but Rosie Ferguson has established herself as one of the real leaders of the Central North women's competition.
She is Pirates' co-captain, and this weekend will have the honour of captaining the Kookaburras in their Country Championship campaign in Tamworth.
Advertisement
It will be the fullback's second year fulfilling the captaincy duties after leading the combined Central North/New England side at last year's championships.
"It's a huge honour. Especially being one of the younger girls in the side, only being 21 and captaining a lot of girls that have played at a higher level than me," Ferguson said.
"It's a big privilege."
One of the side's best performers last year, she is looking forward to the weekend and testing herself at that next level again.
"I'm very excited to go at it again," she said.
"Last year it was my first 15s game I'd played. It's a bit more exciting having a bit more knowledge of 15s."
It is a different game to 7s, which was all she had really played.
After finishing fourth last year on a pretty rushed preparation there is a real sense of optimism about the Kookaburras' Thomson Cup chances with the squad they have and the work they have done.
They've been training since February as an extended squad and have had a couple of good sessions since the squad for the weekend was finalised.
"I think we're ready," head coach Jeremy Maslen said.
"I think we've done everything we can.
"It's a matter of the girls putting it out on the field tomorrow (Saturday)."
He coached the combined side and was happy with how they performed but believes they are a more "well-rounded side" this year.
They are probably also stronger in a couple of key areas.
Advertisement
"Our set piece is definitely a lot better, it's probably going to be a bit of a secret weapon for us," he said.
"And our main ball players are probably a bit more familiar with how we want to play and our patterns."
One of the biggest tests will be backing up for three games on Saturday.
After a blockbuster clash with northern rivals New England at 8.50am to kick-off their campaign, they then face Far North Coast and Hunter. That will be a tough one to finish the day on with Hunter ranked the top side in their pool (Pool B).
All three games will be at Ken Chillingworth Oval.
It will then depend on their results when and who they play on Sunday with the top team from the two pools playing off for the silverware. The two second-placed sides will meet and the two third-placed with third-placed from Pool B also to tackle fourth-placed.
Advertisement
Central West, Mid North Coast and Central Coast make up Pool A.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.