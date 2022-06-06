The Northern Daily Leader

Hockey: Rhys Mackay and Peyton Abra selected to represent NSW at School Sport Australia 12 years and under championships

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated June 6 2022 - 4:51am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Selection honours: Peyton Abra and Rhys Mackay will represent NSW at the primary national hockey championships in Canberra in August.

Tamworth Public School's Rhys Mackay will wear the blue of NSW later this year after impressing for North West at the state PSSA hockey championships, which wrapped up in Tamworth on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.