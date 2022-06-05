John Roberts and Brodie Rigby mightn't have wanted it to be about them but it was never not going to be.
Not when you are two of the club's favourite sons and playing your 100th first grade game.
At Tamworth Rugby Park on Saturday, the pair brought up their first grade century for Armidale, the Blues duly ensuring their milestone game was a winning one, outgunning the Magpies 46-22 to secure their second win of the season - and second straight win.
"It's always good to get a win, but on the 100th, nothing better really," Rigby said.
For he and Roberts that's what it was all about - getting the win.
But for the Blues it was about honouring two of the best to have pulled on the blue, yellow and white.
Skipper Jack Grant spoke after the match about wanting "to do them proud" and "get the result for them".
The occasion was, he said, a big motivation for them to put in a good performance.
"We wanted to make a thing of certainly making them feel the importance of it," he said.
"But at the same time they wanted it to be about the win and the club and that's very much what Brodie and John are."
"They're clubman and they didn't want it to be about them, they wanted it to be about a good result."
To the point that they were reluctant to lead the side out.
"We wanted them to go first but they've never done that before and they didn't want to change anything," Grant said.
It didn't take long for Roberts, who made his first grade debut for the club as a 17-year old two decades ago, to make his mark, the man they call 'H' running a great line onto a cut-out from Grant and straight through the Magpies midfield defence to score the Blues' opening try, much to the delight of their supporters.
Still, Grant acknowledged, probably their best player at now 37, unfortunately it was a bit of a 'blink and you'll miss it' moment with Roberts injuring his hamstring in scoring and subbed not long after.
He did though return for the final few minutes.
The pair were clapped off the field and had the honour of leading the Blues in their victory song.
Rigby, or 'Rigges' as he is known, also got his name on the scoresheet, kicking a penalty in the second half.
"It was a bit of a gimme that one, so I'll take it when I can," he joked.
After a big build-up, the half-back conceded the emotions were running high before the game.
"A spotlight's on me that's not usually on me so I can go about my business nice and quiet," he said.
"There's a bit of extra pressure I guess when it's your big day."
Grant said he was great for them.
"He was just great, led the forwards around and led the backs and his service with the ball was just outstanding," he said.
