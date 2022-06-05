The Northern Daily Leader

'A training run': Roos steamroll NEMS to set up Nomads clash

By Zac Lowe
June 5 2022 - 10:00am
Booted: James Vallender kicked four goals for the Tamworth Kangaroos as they ran through the NEMS team at No. 1 Oval on Saturday. Photo: Zac Lowe.

Given the way the first portion of the season has played out, those familiar with the AFL North West men's competition would likely have picked the Tamworth Kangaroos to beat the combined Narrabri Eagles and Moree Suns (NEMS) on Saturday.

