To enter Melanie Young's world is to be provided with a front-row seat to a performance of purpose.
Propelled by a competitive-athlete mentality that took her to state championships in athletics and showjumping as a teenager, the now 20-year-old is a proverbial whirlwind - juggling multiple significant endeavours while in a serious relationship.
AFL player on the rise at the Roos. Accomplished equestrian who retrains former thoroughbreds for competition. Fledgling small-business owner set to open a dog-grooming business with her mother.
These are the exacting pursuits that McCarthy Catholic College's former sportsperson of the year tackles with verve when she opens the front door of her Moonbi home and steps out into the world with her partner and fellow Roo, Matt Hall.
"I feel very fortunate to be given the life that I have," she said. "And I wouldn't be in the position I am today without the great support and love of my family and friends."
Young grew up on a 1600-hectare farm at Limbri that has sheep, cattle, goats and horses on it. She began riding horses at age two.
Her current mount is Street Patrol, a 10-year-old grey gelding that won two races while trained at Tamworth by Luke Morgan. She will ride him at the Winter Show Jumping Championships at AELEC next month.
Young said Street Patrol "just didn't have the heart in it any more" to keep racing. Her heart is reserved for two sports. But she said it was "hard to commit" to showjumping "when I'm in two headspaces about two different sports".
"I ride through the week, and I train with the Roos twice a week. It's hard to try and decide which one I want to go with. But [mostly] I'm sticking with the Roos. I'm lovin' it there at the moment."
The former track sprinter pulled an ankle ligament in the Kangaroos' loss to the Swans last Saturday. She hopes to resume playing this month. (The Roos' clash against the Suns at No 1 Oval on Saturday was cancelled after the latter forfeited.)
A second-year AFL player, Young was named the Kangaroos' most-improved player and leading goalkicker last season.
It was Hall - the Roos' reigning best and fairest men's player - who introduced Young to AFL through the Kangaroos. They met after he messaged her on Facebook.
"It was just weird," she said, "because I normally wouldn't reply to people on Facebook. But I just happened to - and I guess it was kind of meant to be."
Young's business is called the M.Y. Dog Grooming Salon. A trained dog groomer, she will run it with her mother, Rachel, the Tamworth Jockey Club's accounts manager.
"So I get the stickers on the building today [Friday]," she said. "We've spent the last couple of weeks painting and remodelling, and we're hoping to open after the long weekend, on Tuesday."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
