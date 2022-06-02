FOR every successful property buyer in Tamworth, there's about four unsuccessful buyers, according to PRD licensee Mark Sleiman.
It's a fast-moving and rapidly changing market, and it's tough if you're looking to buy your first home, or secure a rental property, with demand far outstripping supply.
"For every successful rental application, there's 10 or 15 people that were unsuccessful," Mr Sleiman said.
It's a trend he wants to reverse at an upcoming charity event aimed at educating locals on how to break into the market.
With property the hot topic at the moment, after being flung into the national spotlight during the election, he said there's no better time.
"The property market is all people have been talking about," Mr Sleiman said.
"What we're doing is trying to help those people that have potentially become unsuccessful, or people that have struggled with how fast-moving this market is."
PRD professionals will tackle everything from negotiation strategies and building a portfolio, to the benefits and risks of developing properties and flipping them.
All proceeds will go towards supporting Ronald McDonald House Tamworth, who provide a "home away from home" for around 150 families with a seriously ill child every year.
Mr Sleiman said PRD held a similar event last year, and raised $10,000, but this time they've doubled their goal and want to hit the $20,000 mark.
"The one thing that we love doing is supporting organisations like Ronald McDonald House charities and people that we have an affiliation with," he said.
"We've had a good, long history with Ronald McDonald House over the past 10 to 15 years and those guys need help from organisations like ours."
The get together runs from 5:30pm to 7:30pm on Thursday, June 9, at the old Leader building.
Tickets are $20 per person with drinks provided, and can be purchased here.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
